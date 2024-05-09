Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) could threaten to leave for WWE, says legend, in one of the biggest twists ever in AEW

A wrestling veteran has said Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) could threaten to leave AEW for WWE to generate more heat as a heel. The name in question is Bully Ray.

Mercedes Mone made her blockbuster AEW debut nearly two months ago on an episode of Dynamite. Before her arrival, The CEO said she would not close the door on a potential WWE comeback. Bully Ray believes Mone should mention the same on TV and threaten Tony Khan that she would leave for the global juggernaut as part of a storyline.

On the Busted Open podcast, Ray explained how the potential angle could play out.

"If I'm Mercedes, I am even referencing that if I would ever turned heel, "I'm a four or five-time champion, I wrestled at WrestleMania, what have you done for me lately?' (...) Mercedes put her toe in the water when she said when her time is up she'd most likely be back in WWE, she referenced going back there. (...) Nobody has said it, I'll put my toe in the water if I was Mercedes, that will get you massive, massive heat."

Ray added:

"Per se, do you ever turned around and eluded to, 'I'm gonna come here and I'm gonna take all of Tony's money, I'm gonna take all your championships, I'm gonna take it all from you, and when it's all said and done and my contract is up (...) adios, bye-bye, thanks. I vampired everything off you, I s**ked it all up and bled you dry, now I'm going back to WWE.' How much heat would Mercedes Mone have if she ever said that?" [14:04 - 15:17]

Mercedes Mone is set for her first-ever AEW match

Despite making her AEW debut in March 2024, Mercedes Mone has yet to compete in a match. Nevertheless, the former WWE Women's Champion is slated to challenge current TBS Champion Willow Nightingale at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The event will take place on May 26 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Mone has a history with Nightingale, making their upcoming match even more interesting. It remains to be seen what transpires at Double or Nothing.

