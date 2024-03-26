“One more match,” “Training for WrestleMania 40” - Fans erupt as WWE legend is spotted working out at gym

A WWE legend showed off his impressive workout routine despite his age, and fans went into an absolute frenzy. Some even said that he was on his way to WrestleMania 40.

The legend being discussed here is none other than Ric Flair. The AEW star took to X/Twitter to post a video of himself doing push-ups with a personal trainer. Fans later noticed the tweet, and they started commenting on it. He also wrote a motivational message along with that video.

“The Pain You Feel Today Will Be The Strength You Feel Tomorrow! WOOOOO!” Ric Flair shared.

Check out Flair's tweet and some of the fan reactions below:

As expected, fans thronged underneath that post and replied that Flair was preparing for one more match. Others went as far as to say that he was getting ready to make an appearance at WrestleMania 40, which will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Will Ospreay revealed how WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair greeted him

It is not often that a performer like Will Ospreay is left starstruck, but that was exactly the case when he met with WWE legend Ric Flair.

The Aerial Assassin met The Nature Boy at the Greensboro Coliseum and mentioned what exactly happened between them while speaking on the Talk Is Jericho podcast.

"He (Ric Flair) came backstage. My a** was killing me. I came back and planted myself down, and I was crying. He went, 'Mr. Ospreay.' And he took my hand. I looked up, and it was Ric. I stood up and I was like, 'Yes, sir.' He was like, 'You are everything I've heard of and more. You're the best guy here right now," Will Ospreay recalled.

Receiving recognition like that from a bonafide wrestling legend bodes well for Will Ospreay as he looks ready to stake his claim in the United States of America. Tony Khan must be a very happy boss as he appears to have signed one of the best wrestling stars around.

