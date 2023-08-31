[Photo] AEW fans in Chicago spotted mocking CM Punk on Dynamite

In an unexpected turn of events on this week's AEW Dynamite, fans from Chicago, CM Punk's hometown, were spotted mocking him.

This week has been an unforgettable rollercoaster for CM Punk fans. Following AEW All In, reports emerged regarding a backstage altercation that transpired during the show. The altercation originated from Punk's alleged rejection of using real glass in a segment suggested by "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry for Collision a few weeks ago.

This escalation apparently led to Jack Perry taking a jab at CM Punk during his match against Hook at All In Zero Hour. This allegedly further led to a physical confrontation backstage, just a few moments before Punk's high-profile showdown against Samoa Joe. It was also reported that Punk seemingly issued a threat to leave the company.

However, during the latest edition of Dynamite, what unfolded in the arena was far from what one might have expected in Chicago. Fans who once cheered for CM Punk, surprised the world by mocking him with signs reading "CM Punk No Flips Just Flips" and "Look in my eyes, what do you see? Where is Jack Perry?" These signs reflected a rather critical view of Punk's recent backstage drama.

Expand Tweet

It has been reported both Punk and Perry have been suspended from AEW, until the results of the investigation comes out.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk latest backstage drama? Sound off in the comments section below.