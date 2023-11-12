Popular duo officially added to AEW roster, Tony Khan's secret signing confirmed?

A popular tag team from Ring of Honor has been officially added to the AEW roster after they signed a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The tandem in question is The Righteous, comprising Vincent and Dutch. They made their name in Ring of Honor and returned to the company in March 2023 after Tony Khan bought the promotion. Since then, they have also performed on AEW television.

The Righteous reportedly signed a contract with AEW, but the company did not announce their signing. They later challenged MJF for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at the 2023 WrestleDream pay-per-view but failed to capture the title.

There is now some good news for fans of Vincent and Dutch. Although the tandem has been part of the Tony Khan-led company for a while, they were recently added to its official roster page. This could indicate that Vincent and Dutch have signed full-time deals with All Elite Wrestling.

The Righteous addressed comparisons with Bray Wyatt after AEW arrival

Following their reported All Elite Wrestling signing, The Righteous opened up on viewers comparing them with the late great Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds portrayed a mysterious persona on WWE TV during his active career, much like Vincent and Dutch.

On the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Dutch said that The Wyatt Family could not be replicated. He added that Bray was a wrestling genius as he always came up with unique creative ideas.

"Everything’s going great, [it] couldn’t be better. We’re officially signed with AEW now. So, yeah, it’s a big deal. Big deal for us, and we wanna create something that people haven’t seen in a long time. I know we’re gonna be getting comparisons to The Wyatt Family and all this and that, but, everything’s been done already, and there will never be another Bray Wyatt. Nothing will ever compare to him or his creativity or the way that his brain works." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Only time will tell how the new tag team on the All Elite roster fares in the star-studded division.

