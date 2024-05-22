Ric Flair responds to former WWE manager; accepts that he wants to die in the "limelight"

Ric Flair has responded to a former WWE manager on social media. He has accepted that he wants to die in the "limelight."

Dutch Mantell has been involved in the wrestling business for several decades. His most recent well-known role in WWE was as manager to Jack Swagger (now known as Jake Hager) and Alberto Del Rio. Since leaving WWE, he hasn't been involved with the promotion in any capacity. However, he continues to follow the wrestling industry and remains up to date.

Dutch Mantell recently commented on his podcast that Ric Flair wants to die in the "limelight." The Nature Boy responded to him on social media and seemed to agree with the veteran:

"Dutch, I’m So Happy To Admit That I Agree With Every Comment You Made About Me. I Was Lucky To Not Die Of A Heart Attack In The Ring During My Last Match. But You’re Right, I Do Want To Die In The Limelight. I’ve Been In It Since I Was 15 Years Old. I’m 75 years Old Now, Still In The Limelight And Still The Main Event! Jesal Popat MD Was The Doctor Who Diagnosed Me With The Heart Attack. Most Credible Heart Surgeon In Tampa! FYI- It’s A B**ch Being The Star!"

Ric Flair sends a message to WWE

Ric Flair wrestled for WWE for several years and even initially retired as a WWE Superstar. Now, The Nature Boy is 75 years old and has had his fair share of health issues, which left him hospitalized several times.

An AEW producer, Mike Mansbury, recently revealed that WWE had three episodes of RAW lined up in the event of Flair's passing. Flair caught wind of this revelation and sent a heartfelt message to his former employer.

"This Is What Everyone In Any Place In The Wrestling Business Dreams Of- RESPECT! Regardless Of Who I Work For, I Will Always Love The @WWE For The Respect They Have Shown Me! Thank You! When The Day Comes, I Am So Confident You Will Honor Me," he wrote.

Ric Flair is currently signed to AEW and last appeared during Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024.