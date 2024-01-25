Spoilers: Jon Moxley defeats rival faction member on AEW Rampage, Ruby Soho loses yet again, and more

The January 26, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage has been taped and is set to be a star-studded show.

According to Fightful via Solo Wrestling, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley took on Lee Moriarty in a one-on-one match, securing the victory over the Shane Taylor Promotions member via referee's decision.

Christopher Daniels battled Konosuke Takeshita, and the latter reigned supreme against the veteran. Elsewhere on the show, Kip Sabian, The Butcher, Komander, and El Hijo del Vikingo locked horns in a four-way match for a shot at the AEW International Championship. Sabian reigned supreme and will now face Orange Cassidy for the gold in the near future.

The Outcasts' Ruby Soho took on Anna Jay in singles competition but failed to defeat the up-and-coming star.

You can view the full results of the upcoming episode of Rampage below:

Jon Moxley defeats Lee Moriarty

Konosuke Takeshita defeats Christopher Daniels

Anna Jay defeats Ruby Soho

Kip Sabian defeats The Butcher, Komander, and El Hijo del Vikingo in the "Freshly Squeezed" Match for a title shot at the AEW International Championship

Chris Jericho seemingly botches Code Breaker on AEW Rampage

Chris Jericho competed on last week's episode of Rampage against Matt Sydal. While the match was entertaining, The Ocho seemingly botched a Code Breaker attempt during the contest. However, both stars eventually managed to proceed with the action, entertaining fans worldwide.

After the match, Takeshita attacked Chris Jericho, proving their feud was far from over. For those unaware, The Golden Jets (Jericho & Kenny Omega) were embroiled in a heated rivalry with the Don Callis Family before The Cleaner was sidelined from active competition.

It will be interesting to see if The Ocho will take on Takeshita in another match on AEW TV.

What do you think? Does AEW Rampage promise to be a good show this week? Tell us in the comments section below.