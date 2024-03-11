“Stephen Farrelly is ALL ELITE,” “He's going to AEW” - Fans react as Sheamus sparks WWE exit rumors with social media activity

Sheamus has left fans wondering if he is going to leave WWE for AEW after his latest social media activity. The former WWE Champion deleted his twitter account in strange circumstances.

Sheamus, who is known to be quite active on social media, took the unusual step of purging his account altogether. Because of this, fans also took to Twitter to theorize why this happened. Most users were of the belief he did that because he was on his way to AEW.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Others said that if he was indeed going to go to AEW, then a re-match with Adam Copeland would be great. Some fans also said that he could also re-form The Bar with his former tag team partner, Claudio Castagnoli.

While it is unknown at this point why he deleted his Twitter account, it will be interesting to see why he actually did it.

Sheamus sends hilarious message to AEW star Paul Wight

Sheamus has a lot of friends in the wrestling industry and one of them is former WWE star Paul Wight, fka Big Show. Both men had a memorable feud in 2012 and had some great matches during that time.

Wight recently took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and wrote:

"Putting in good work for big things to come this year!"

Under that post, the Irishman hilariously commented:

"Handsome b**tard."

It is great to see how two former colleagues still have the same amount of respect and camaraderie despite working for rival companies. With the Irishman’s recent social media activity, things might get a little spicy when it comes to his wrestling future.

If and when he does move to AEW, we will keep you updated right here on Sportskeeda.

What do you make of the former WWE Champion deleting his twitter account? Sound off.

