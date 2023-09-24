"THE BEST WORK OF HIS CAREER" - Twitter erupts after former WWE World Heavyweight Champion wins first-ever title in AEW

Former WWE Superstar Christian Cage secured the TNT Championship on this week's episode of Collision, marking his first title win in AEW. Fans on Twitter have given their cheeky reactions to Christian finally holding the title for real.

Luchasaurus dethroned Wardlow to become the TNT Champion on the debut episode of Collision on June 17, 2023. However, the masked star was not in possession of the gold as his ally, Christian, claimed to be the champion.

On the latest edition of Collision, Christian Cage sneakily beat Luchasaurus and Darby Allin in a three-way match for the TNT Championship. This finally made him the official titleholder after claiming to be the champion for months.

Many fans immediately quoted the inside joke, saying this was a successful title defense from Christian Cage instead of him becoming the new champion. Some fans even edited a few graphics that said "still TNT Champion" instead of "new" TNT Champion.

Some fans praised the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, calling his recent heel run the best work of his career and mentioning how he was arguably the top villain in professional wrestling today.

Who is former WWE Superstar Christian Cage's first challenger for his TNT Championship?

After capturing his first title in AEW, Christian Cage will have his hands full as he immediately has to defend his TNT Championship next week at WrestleDream. The show will take place on October 1, 2023.

Moments after the title bout, Tony Schiavone relayed to Captain Charisma that President Tony Khan had booked him in a two out of three falls match against none other than Darby Allin, a man who has bested him several times already.

Christian was visibly furious and immediately stormed off to find Tony Khan and talk to him about the abrupt match announcement. After months of acting as the TNT Champion, the former WWE Superstar will have to defend his gold against a formidable challenger.

It will be interesting to see if Luchasaurus will play a significant role in the contest since he briefly looked displeased after Captain Charisma beat him for the gold on Collision.

Do you think Christian Cage will successfully defend his title against Allin at WrestleDream? Let us know in the comments section below.