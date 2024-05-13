The Rock's booking in Cody Rhodes' story with Roman Reigns still puzzles WWE legend: "I'm confused"

In the buildup to WrestleMania XL, fans saw The Rock play a vital role in Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' storyline. WWE legend Rob Van Dam says he never understood one aspect of The Final Boss' booking in the high-profile angle.

Cody Rhodes faced Reigns at The Show of Shows and defeated the latter to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, The Great One proved to be a significant obstacle in The American Nightmare's road to success. Rocky wanted to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania but Rhodes spoiled his plans after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The Hollywood megastar ultimately sided with his cousin in the latter's rivalry with Rhodes. He made the feud personal by taking shots at The American Nightmare's family and attacking him on numerous occasions.

On his 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam said he knew Rhodes would dethrone The Head of the Table at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"One thought I have is that I was asked several times leading up to WrestleMania who I thought was going to win between Cody and Roman. And I said Cody and they seemed surprised. They were like, 'What?' I said, I mean I could see them going that way. Because they seem to be, you know, if it was Roman it seems like it would be like a dark cloud over the people which they seem to give a sh*t you know when Roman looked like he was bumped out and everyone was crying about him not finishing a story."

RVD added that he was confused after seeing The Rock carrying a championship in WWE.

"It seemed like you know like they wanted to have a sunny day after that and I couldn't imagine them clouding it up again like so I was like, yeah, I can see Cody winning and I saw Cody's got a belt, but then I don't know [The] Rock’s got a belt. I think Roman's got a belt. I don't know. I'm confused." [From 0:16 to 1:22]

How did The Rock get The People's Championship?

The Rock didn't defeat a WWE Superstar to win The People's Championship. However, he was seen carrying the prestigious title on the Road to WrestleMania XL. Hence, many were wondering how did he get the championship.

At the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony, Muhammad Ali's widow, Lonnie Ali, gifted The People's Championship to The Great One. For those unaware, Muhammad was known as The People's Champion during his legendary boxing career.

Muhammad Ali was inducted into the Hall of Fame by The Undertaker this year. After delivering a remarkable acceptance speech on the legend's behalf, Lonnie lavished praise on The Rock. The Hollywood megastar also revealed that he received Muhammad's blessing to use The People's Champion moniker in WWE while he was alive.

