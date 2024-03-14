Tony Khan announces massive AEW signing of former WWE Superstar

Tony Khan just made it official, announcing that a top former WWE Superstar was now a part of AEW. Tonight, he also posted the iconic official All-Elite graphic just moments after her appearance. This woud be Mercedes Moné.

After months of speculation, teases, and reports, the former WWE Women's Champion has finally made her way to the Jacksonville-based promotion as The CEO and someone who could very well change the landscape of the women's division.

While Moné's segment at Big Business was going on, Tony Khan took to Twitter to make this official and post her All-Elite graphic. This was flashed on the big screen later on during the night.

The arrival of Mone will surely end up changing the landscape of the women's division, and with a stacked roster already, it remains to be seen how she fares against the best of the best.

She has taken an interest to wrestle Willow Nightingale, as she claimed that there was unfinished business between them. A rematch between the two may be in the works soon.

