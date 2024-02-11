"Tony Khan came out FOUR times. He begged people to stay for ROH" - Fan detailing his horrible AEW Collision experience goes viral

Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW and Ring of Honor. There are many fans who criticise Khan for the booking of ROH. A fan recently revealed that TK appealed the crowd to stay for the ROH tapings after this week's Collision.

Ring of Honor was acquired by Tony in March 2022 and has since featured many top AEW talents like Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and more. However, the brand does not have a TV deal in place yet and often suffers from a lack of attendance during the tapings. Some believe this was alarming for the brand as they expected Khan would try to make the brand as successful as All Elite Wrestling.

On Twitter, a fan recently revealed that Tony Khan came out four times during Collision and asked the fans to stick around for the ROH tapings.

"Well, we just left AEW Collision. Thank God I didn't pay for these tickets. Tony Kahn came out FOUR times. He begged people to stay for ROH. My daughter enjoyed it, but my wife and son said it was the worst wrestling show we've ever been to."

Konnan shares his thoughts on ROH under AEW CEO Tony Khan

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on Ring of Honor's booking under Tony Khan, who acquired the promotion in 2022.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan criticized Khan for not trying to draw new fans to the ROH product.

"So, he's a Ring of Honor fan, grew up watching it, and now he bought it, dude. You know what I'm saying? So to him, it has sentimental value, and all the hardcore marks which are less than he thinks, you know, they all pop for all these great matches that he puts together for them and himself. But you've got to forget about them. You've already got them, like Disco [Inferno] says all the time. You gotta draw new fans." [2:45 - 03:05]

The WCW veteran added:

"Bro, why would you buy a company to have it on YouTube?" [3:40 - 03:44]

Konnan is not the only veteran who has criticized Khan's handling of Ring of Honor. Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff, and many other veterans have also voiced their fair share of problems against TK acquiring ROH as they believe he only purchased it to get a big reaction.

