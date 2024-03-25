Tony Khan was against major AEW decision

Ever since AEW started a few years ago, Tony Khan has been at the helm of the company. He has been responsible for many of the key decisions involving the product and has worn many hats over the years.

During a recent live Q&A session of Talk Is Jericho from the 2024 cruise, Chris Jericho mentioned that he wants to do an AEW PPV from the cruise. He also revealed that Tony was initially against taping the episode of AEW Dynamite from the cruise.

“I think it would be such a great idea,” Jericho said. “I really loved doing Dynamite from the cruise… It was an amazing experience to do it; we taped it, which is so funny because, at the time, Tony [Khan] was really against taping the show. Then eight months later, every show is taped because of the pandemic.” [H/T Ringside News]

Over the past few years, AEW has made many decisions regarding the product and one of those decisions was to host an episode of AEW Dynamite on Chris Jericho's cruise. The show was pretaped and deviated from the traditional norm which fans have grown accustomed to.

EC3 says Tony Khan has caused a lot of harm to the wrestling business

Tony Khan's booking and leadership decision have come under major scrutiny in the past year from many fans and critics and it looks like he has gotten one more critic who has lashed out at him.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 blamed Tony for causing a lot of harm to the wrestling business.

"Tony Khan has done more to harm wrestling than Vince Russo has ever done," he said. [12:28 - 12:38]

Tony Khan has a lot on his plate. Apart from managing the roster he also looks after bookings and production in the company. It remains to be seen if Tony will continue to wear all these hats after the criticism he's received or whether he will lighten some of the weight he carries.

