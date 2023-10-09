Tony Khan makes a bold claim ahead of AEW's head-to-head battle against WWE this week

AEW president Tony Khan is certainly excited about the upcoming "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite, so much so that he has made a bold statement on social media.

The upcoming October 10th edition of Dynamite will see a variety of high-profile singles matches including Adam Copeland's in-ring debut against Luchasaurus, Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship, and Saraya defending the Women's Championship against Hikaru Shida.

Fans will also see Chris Jericho take on Powerhouse Hobbs, Jay White take on Hangman Page, and Swerve Strickland take on Bryan Danielson for a shot at Christian Cage's AEW TNT Championship.

With AEW Dynamite going head-to-head with WWE NXT this Tuesday, it's safe to say that Tony Khan isn't holding back when it comes to promoting the show on Twitter. So much so that he has claimed that this match card is perhaps the greatest TV line-up in All Elite Wrestling history.

"Good morning! Remember that #AEWDynamite is on TUESDAY this week, TOMORROW, October 10! You don't have to wait until this Wednesday this week, and good thing too, because it's TITLE TUESDAY @TBSNetwork, it may be the best lineup of matches ever on @AEWonTV, in Kansas City TOMORROW!" tweeted @TonyKhan

Tony Khan has his eye on a high-profile free agent

With the arrival of Adam Copeland at AEW WrestleDream, fans are once again beginning to speculate who could potentially show up in All Elite Wrestling next.

If Tony Khan has his way, the next arrival could be former GHC Heavyweight Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima, who became a free agent last month after choosing not to sign a new deal with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan.

Khan stated that he was interested in bringing Nakajima to AEW at the WrestleDream post-show media scrum, even going as far as to say that Nakajima is also interested in joining All Elite Wrestling.

Who do you think Tony Khan will sign next? Let us know in the comments section below!