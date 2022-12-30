Tony Khan still months away from making final call on 6-time WWE Champion's future with AEW - Reports

Tony Khan has time on his hands with regards to making a call on 6-time WWE world champion CM Punk's future in AEW.

CM Punk was last seen on AEW programming during the post-All Out 2022 media scrum. The Second City Saint verbally eviscerated Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the company's EVPs. This led to a backstage brawl between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel.

In the aftermath of the Brawl Out, everyone involved was suspended while Ace Steel was released from his contract. The Elite made their return at Full Gear 2022 in a Trios Championship match against the Death Triangle. Meanwhile, CM Punk is nursing a tricep injury.

In recent months, there have been reports that Tony Khan will look to buy out the Voice of the Voiceless's contract. That speculation has cooled down in recent weeks, and some feel there could be scope for the former ROH World Champion to make a return to All Elite Wrestling.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Tony Khan is still months away from making the final call on his future with the company. You can read the report here.

Dax Harwood made a plea to AEW regarding CM Punk

Dax Harwood, on his podcast FTR with Dax Harwood, made a plea to everyone involved in the Brawl Out incident. The former WWE tag team champion requested that they make this work in an attempt to change the course of professional wrestling.

"This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we're doing this for 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living," said Harwood. (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk and FTR teamed up briefly when the former won the AEW World Championship for the first time. However, a foot injury ruled CM Punk out of action for a long time. By the time the Trios Championship was introduced, CM Punk was out of action again.

Logan Schenk @KTVB_Logan CM-FTR vs The Elite could have been a modern day trios version of Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels. Pity we won’t see it. CM-FTR vs The Elite could have been a modern day trios version of Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels. Pity we won’t see it.

Should he make a return, a trios rivalry between CM Punk and FTR and the Elite would be a big-money feud.

