Top AEW star idolizes John Cena for paving the way for his generation

John Cena has not only cemented his legacy as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, but has also been an inspiration for a generation of stars already. Not only in WWE, Cena's body of work has been a benchmark for stars in AEW, including their marquee attraction.

That top star is the AEW World Champion himself, MJF. He was recently spotted with Cena during the premiere of Iron Claw. The movie sees Max's first venture into the world of acting and a path that stars like John Cena have paved for the younger generation.

During a recent interview with the SI Media podcast, MJF opened up about the 16-time world champion being an inspiration for his career.

"We’re two guys that are both massive fans of each other’s work. He loves what I’m doing in AEW, I obviously love everything that he’s done in professional wrestling as a whole. What he’s been able to do with Make-A-Wish with all these kids, and also what he’s been able to do, completely transcend outside the professional wrestling sport and landscape is something that I’ve begun to do as well and I’m really proud of that." [H/T Post Wrestling]

MJF's meeting with John Cena displayed a significant change about the AEW World Champion that fans have missed, says legend

MJF's recent appearance with John Cena prompted wrestling veteran Bill Apter to state that The Salt of the Earth has changed as a person.

During the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that the AEW World Champion's appearance with Cena displayed his most professional look to date.

“MJF had on a sport jacket, a dress shirt, and he looked like a real athlete, he looked like a real professional. Not the same cursing guy that goes out [in AEW], he’s just— he’s at the stage right now where he’s become more of a polished human being.” [2:46 - 3:16]

MJF is currently scheduled to defend his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe at the upcoming pay-per-view, World's End. It would be interesting to see what pans out amid him approaching the end of his contract, and a possible move to rival competitors, WWE.

