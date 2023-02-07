Triple H's blockbuster signing seemingly teases imminent WWE TV debut

WWE may soon see a new signee have his debut match on TV if a recent tweet is any indication.

The superstar in question, Dragon Lee, has previously performed in AEW as well. Making his All Elite debut on August 17 last year, teaming up with Rush and Andrade El Idolo in their feud against the Young Bucks. The trios match also had a returning Kenny Omega in the fray, which tipped the scales well enough for the Elite to win.

While Dragon Lee's performance gained appreciation from AEW fans, he signed with WWE instead. Ahead of his rumored debut, he recently took to Twitter to seemingly tease his appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Very soon 🙏🏻," Dragon Lee tweeted.

Dragon Lee revealed that a WWE Superstar had approached him with the offer

While a number of fans were speculating about Dragon Lee joining Tony Khan's roster at some point, his decision to join World Wrestling Entertainment has generated quite the hype.

Although he is currently signed to the developmental brand NXT, it still provides Lee with the opportunity to move up the ladder and join the main roster soon enough. Triple H has already raved about the talent on Twitter, indicating Lee's prodigious skill. However, the young star was apparently approached by Finn Balor with the signing offer.

In a conversation with ESPN, Dragon Lee revealed how the Judgment Day member had asked him whether he was interested in being signed to the Triple H-led promotion.

“[Finn Balor] told me, ‘Would you like to be in WWE?'” Lee said with a laugh. “I said, ‘Yeah, sure. Why not?’ … It was something special for me.” Dragon Lee said. (H/T:Ringside news)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for him in his career.

Do you think Dragon Lee should have signed with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

﻿

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes