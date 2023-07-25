Vince McMahon and Tony Khan have one big difference, says ex-WWE star: "(He) would sell his family out to say he was right" (Exclusive)

Tony Khan and Vince McMahon are both unique characters in their own right, given that they are both extremely wealthy, both run wrestling companies and have their own way of doing things. But a former WWE Superstar believes that there is one big difference between them.

Vince McMahon was known as a workaholic during his time as the Chairman of the Board, with many people claiming that they have never met anyone as hard-working in their life as McMahon.

It's this work ethic that EC3 believes separates Tony Khan and Vince, with the former WWE Superstar believing that McMahon's years of hard work have made him tough compared to Tony's softer approach of running AEW. Here's what he had to say on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws."

"I think he’s (Dr. Chris) trying to compare the personality of an inherited billionaire playing with toys, compared to a man who sort of self-made himself and put everything on the line to build his empire. Say what you want about Vince [McMahon], but he’s probably one of the craziest, hardest workers ever in the history of this business. To do what he’s done, and to create what he’s created, and remain at a high level, he is a different kind of human, he’s a different dude. A driven, bloodthirsty, (he) would sell his family out to say he was right. So I think the comparison is kind of like one’s soft and one’s hard as hell."

EC3 has even admitted to trying to help Tony Khan, with the former WWE Superstar revealing that he sent the AEW president a motivational email after the 'Brawl Out' incident between CM Punk and The Elite after the 2022 All Out pay-per-view.

A wrestling veteran thinks Tony Khan could learn a lot from Vince McMahon

Given the fact that Tony Khan has only been in the wrestling business for a fraction of the time that Vince McMahon has, it's understandable to think that the AEW president still has a lot to learn when it comes to running a wrestling company.

However, former WCW star Disco Inferno believes that there is one thing that Khan could take from McMahon's years at the top, and that is learning how to deal with adversity.

Disco stated on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast that Vince had his rear-end handed to him during the early stages of the Monday Night Wars, as well as the Steroid Trial in the early 90's and still came out the other side. These levels of adversity are something that Tony hasn't faced yet, but should keep in mind in the eyes of the former WCW star.

