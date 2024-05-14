"Wouldn't even get the call from TK" - Fans erupt after real-life Bloodline member says he would join WWE over AEW

A real-life Bloodline member recently said he wishes to join WWE, not AEW. The star who said it is Zilla Fatu. Fans on Twitter have now reacted to Fatu's comments.

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late WWE legend, Umaga. He is currently active on the independent circuit and is also part of Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. In the past few months, fans have witnessed the arrival of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in WWE. Many expect more members and relatives of the Anoa'i family to join the high-profile storyline soon.

Umaga's son was recently asked whether he wanted to join his family in WWE or choose a different path, i.e. AEW. Fatu replied that he wished to be in the Stamford-based promotion. The upstart's comments created a buzz on the internet, as fans shared varied reactions on Twitter.

Some fans claimed that AEW President Tony Khan wouldn't be interested in hiring Fatu since he already had a star-studded roster.

"Dude wouldn't even get the call from TK [Tony Khan] lol. TK has [Will] Ospreay and [Kazuchika] Okada. This guy funny," a fan tweeted.

"I’m sure that if Tony called he would consider it," a person commented.

Some Twitter users believed Zilla had the potential to become a massive name in the global juggernaut. Meanwhile, one viewer claimed that the upstart should hone his craft in NXT before possibly moving to the main roster.

"I mean no shame admitting wanting to be in the big league. He knows his potential is meant for the big league," a fan shared.

"Put him down in NXT and let’s watch him develop," a user wrote.

Zilla Fatu doesn't want to be the first real-life Bloodline member to go to AEW

All Elite Wrestling is home to some of the biggest names in the industry. The promotion recently signed top international stars like Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and others. However, Zilla Fatu wishes to join his family members in World Wrestling Entertainment.

In an interview with Joey Franchize on Wild 94.1, Fatu said he didn't want to "break the cycle" by choosing AEW over WWE. He further mentioned that he wished to join his family members in the Stamford-based promotion.

“WWE, Uce. That’s the main one. Like I said, back to what I was saying with my family. My family got a long history with WWE. So at the same time, I don’t want to be the first Fatu or Anoaʻi to go to AEW. I don’t want to break that cycle. But it just gotta make sense because everybody’s journey is different. My journey is different. My story is way different from Solo’s, from The Usos’, from Roman's [Reigns], and Jacob's [Fatu]. So my story, I got a whole another chapter. I’m sitting on a whole another side of the table," he said.

While there has been no update on Zilla's potential future in WWE, former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu is reportedly next in line to join The Bloodline in the promotion.

