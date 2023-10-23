WWE house shows outshining AEW in attendance figures

The battle for supremacy between WWE and AEW rages on, even as the Stamford-based promotion clearly outperformed them in terms of attendance figures.

The month of October isn't looking good for the Jacksonville-based promotion, with the promotion struggling to fill arenas with fans for their shows, and also not getting good ratings. A few weeks ago, they also went head to head against NXT, and lost in the ratings battle. It seems the nightmare isn't stopping any sooner for Tony Khan.

The third week of October is looking good for WWE. According to Wrestle Tix, the latest edition of SmackDown on October 20th took the lead with an impressive 14,149 tickets sold while the last week's edition of RAW on October 16th sold 7,902 tickets.

The live events shows are also pulling in huge numbers for the promotion. This past Saturday's show distributed 5,629 tickets, and for Sunday's show, 2,683 tickets have already been distributed, with 1,068 available tickets.

As far as AEW is concerned, the fan attendance is not what the promotion was expecting. Last week's edition of Dynamite managed to sell 4,457 tickets, and for last night's Collision, only 2,933 tickets were sold.

It looks like the nightmare for Tony Khan isn't stopping. It will be interesting to see how the promotion performs in the upcoming weeks.

AEW CEO Tony Khan wants to be like Vince McMahon, says WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff said that Tony Khan wanted to be like Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon, but doesn't want any help.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Hall of Famer said AEW President is just beyond help.

“I think Tony’s beyond help. I don’t think Tony Khan is the type of person that wants help. I think Tony Khan, more than anything else, wants to be Paul Heyman, or wants to be Vince McMahon. Yeah, this is a vanity project. He loves wrestling. Okay, I get it. He loves wrestling. He loves it. He loves it with every fiber of his being. That doesn’t mean he’s good at it."

He continued:

"Unless Tony recognizes that he’s not good at it, you could bring in anybody you wanted to, and it won’t work because he won’t listen, not to the extent that he needs to. I wouldn’t wish that position on anybody that I know. Absolutely not.”

Fans also saw Khan having a meltdown on Twitter, taking shots at legends like The Undertaker, John Cena, and Shawn Michaels when his promotion lost the ratings battle to NXT.

