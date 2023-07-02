WWE legend says current generation of wrestlers are "too demanding" (Exclusive)

WWE Legend Ricky Morton has had a career spanning more than four decades. He formed an integral partnership with Robert Gibson as part of the Hall of Fame Tag Team Rock 'N Roll Express. Recently, Morton compared today's generation of wrestlers to those of his time.

Throughout the course of their careers, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson faced several of the greats. These included the likes of Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes, etc. They were subsequently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

While talking to Sportskeeda WrestleBinge recently, Morton compared wrestlers of the current generation to his own. He called them "demanding," in comparison to the yesteryear greats, who didn't have as many choices and had to make do with the provisions.

"They too demanding. Let me give you another example. In 1985, we was wrestling the Midnight Express and I was wrestling Flair (Ric). Listen, we didn't have no booking agency, we didn't have nobody to bring us airplane tickets and give them to us and say "Here's your airplane ticket". This hotel you're paying it ,and that's all paid for, we had to do all of that ourselves. Now you're thinking, they're demanding when they're making millions of dollars a year, and some of these guys made more in one night, then I've made in thirty years in this business. So, I stop and understand it, are they too demanding? You're damn right they are. But it's okay, at least they're making the money and I'm not." [4:57 - 5:47]

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton was spotted with CM Punk months before his return

Back in April, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton was seen backstage at tapings of IMPACT Wrestling. He even shared a picture with AEW star CM Punk. At the time, this came as a surprise due to the Straight Edge Superstar's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion being up in the air.

This came close to the time that Punk was reportedly seen backstage at Monday Night Raw. A huge reason why he made the visit was due to both events being in his hometown of Chicago.

Morton posted their picture together on his Twitter account.

"So great to see my friend, @CMPunk. What a great time this weekend. Geuninely love what I get to do and be apart of, which is my passion, Professional Wrestling." tweeted @RealRickyMorton

Morton has made a big statement regarding wrestlers of this generation, but is he wrong though? After all, big promotions have been offering a whole lot more benefits to their wrestlers, ensuring they are heavily pampered.

Do you agree with the WWE Hall of Famer's sentiments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

