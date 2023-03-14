"You’re right John Cena" - AEW star claims fans are eagerly waiting for their downfall

One of AEW's current champions has agreed with WWE legend John Cena's most recent tweet, stating that no matter where you are in life, there will always be people praying for your downfall.

The star in question is Colten Gunn, who, along with his brother Austin Gunn, is one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, much to the dismay of the internet wrestling community.

Many were not only surprised, but seemingly disappointed when The Gunn's not only defeated The Acclaimed for the Tag Team Championships on the February 8 edition of Dynamite, but managed to retain their titles at Revolution.

The "us against the world" mentality that The Gunns have was echoed in a recent tweet by John Cena, to which Colten Gunn retweeted, claiming that everyone on Twitter wants to see them fail.

"You're right John Cena...all of Twitter prays for me and @theaustingunn downfall," tweeted @coltengunn.

Will The Gunn Club's downfall come soon? Only time will tell!

The Gunns might have their hands full with two returning AEW stars

The AEW Tag Team Champions haven't competed in the ring since retaining their titles at Revolution. However, their next potential challengers might be their toughest test to date.

Following their successful defense at Revolution, FTR made their surprise return to All Elite Wrestling to confront The Gunns, resulting in Dax and Cash attacking the champions and making it known that they want the next shot at the gold.

The rivalry between FTR and The Gunns grew extremely personal towards the end of 2022 following Austin and Colten's victory over Dax and Cash at the "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite, which in the eyes of the current tag team champions, killed the legacy of the "Top Guys."

Will FTR dethrone The Gunns? Let us know in the comments section down below!

