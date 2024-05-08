AEW set for blockbuster collaboration with major promotions for upcoming event - Reports

AEW is reportedly set to collaborate with major promotions for an upcoming event. This could lead to some potential dream matches.

All Elite Wrestling has shown that they aren't afraid to collaborate with other promotions across the world. Over the years, they have collaborated with TNA Wrestling, AAA, CMLL, NJPW, and many other promotions. This even led to the infamous Forbidden Door pay-per-view where wrestlers from AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling come together to deliver some exciting dream matches. Now, some new reports have come to light regarding this year's cross-promotion event.

Fightful Select is reporting that Rocky Romeo has confirmed that STARDOM will be a part of this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view which is set to take place on 30th June 2024. It was also noted that CMLL could also be part of the event. This collaboration could lead to some very exciting matchups as wrestlers from these promotions come together.

AEW President Tony Khan fired some shots at WWE

Ever since the start of All Elite Wrestling, the company has been trying its best to compete with WWE. Over the past few years, Tony Khan and his wrestlers have all taken shots a Triple H and the company. They have also referenced multiple superstars' names on television.

Recently, Tony Khan made some disparaging comments by comparing the Stamford-based promotion to Harvey Weinstein. These comments didn't sit well with the wrestling community but Tony continued to take shots at WWE by highlighting the major differences between the two promotions.

"We're fighting against an establishment and we've built a huge fanbase in a pretty quick time. People love the fast paced exciting action, and the interviews. In AEW, people really feel a connection with the wrestlers. We don't script the interviews here. People go out, maybe they have bullet points and key pieces of information they are trying to get out, but it feels like you're hearing a real person talk. Which isn't always the way it feels in some of the competition's interviews. That's one major difference. Our biggest strength is the quality of our athletes and the charisma of our biggest stars. Some of the biggest names in wrestling are in AEW and there is a reason why big free agents want to come to AEW."

It will be interesting to see if All Elite Wrestling and WWE will be able to put their differences aside and collaborate for a major event.