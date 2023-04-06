Could Tony Khan announce CM Punk's return tonight? Backstage report ahead of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is set to make another major announcement on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. A report has emerged on backstage beliefs pertaining to what the statement could entail.

Fightful Select has reported that, as of now, the exact announcement is unknown. But there are plans in the works that have been speculated among talent as the subject. It was noted in the report that these were purely the words of members of the locker room.

The announcement for the soon-to-come UK show is one of the leading theories backstage. Rumblings of working at the OVO Arena Wembley in the summer are said to have gained traction as a real possibility. Further, on that point, it was claimed that a couple of top roster members have been pushing for that to be the case.

An announcement for an upcoming Saturday show has also been mooted. There is said to have long been chatter that there could be some "roster parity" in that respect. It hasn't been specified whether this hypothetical addition to the programming will affect AEW Rampage or Ring of Honor.

I believe tomorrow will be one of our most important Wednesday Night Dynamite shows we've done, with great wrestling and story + one of our most important announcements ever in AEW tomorrow on TBS! Tomorrow live on TBS,Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite returns to New York @UBSArena I believe tomorrow will be one of our most important Wednesday Night Dynamite shows we've done, with great wrestling and story + one of our most important announcements ever in AEW tomorrow on TBS! Tomorrow live on TBS,Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite returns to New York @UBSArena!I believe tomorrow will be one of our most important Wednesday Night Dynamite shows we've done, with great wrestling and story + one of our most important announcements ever in AEW tomorrow on TBS!

Speaking of ROH, some talents were said to be hopeful that the brand would start to travel more. However, it was noted that this was believed to be wishful thinking for the most part.

The report concludes by stating that there has been no indication that Tony Khan will announce CM Punk's return as fans have routinely speculated. It was noted, however, that Khan and Punk have spoken many times in recent months.

See you all TONIGHT on Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite , and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight! Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight! https://t.co/KqJIN0Ba65

Tony Khan made another significant announcement earlier when he confirmed the signing of Nigel McGuinness to AEW.

