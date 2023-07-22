Dominik Mysterio has reportedly helped WWE get a massive win over AEW 

While WWE has maintained a comfortable lead over AEW overall, Dominik Mysterio has recently helped break new ground on another front.

Although the Jacksonville-based promotion had a red-hot start in 2019, ratings and viewership for the shows have taken a hit since. Despite that, Dynamite has often been rated higher than NXT. Furthermore, the newest All Elite show, Collision, has also managed to stay above WWE's developmental show.

However, a recent report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that Dominik Mysterio's recent appearance in NXT and his match with Wes Lee has tipped the scales. The segment of their match had effectively boosted the viewership to a level similar to Dynamite, and beyond Collision.

Rhea Ripley believes Dominik Mysterio has already surpassed WWE legend Rey Mysterio

Dominik's recent win has certainly elevated him on the roster. The Judgment Day member is currently the NXT North American Champion.

In a recent appearance on a WWE digital-only interview, Ripley stated:

"Although? Come on you're not gonna end on that. There's no although, it's just congratulations because you're talking to greatness here. You're talking to my Latino heat, Dirty Dom himself. He's already surpassed his father, deadbeat dad and he's just gonna keep growing and growing and growing and he's gonna take over this business because he's part of The Judgment Day and the Judgment Day, we run all of the WWE," Ripley said. [0:08 to 0:40]

This further prompted Dominik to add:

"Thank you, Mami! You know you're definitely correct about all that. Now that I can actually speak and not get interrupted by a bunch of deadbeats and has-beens, or whatever's out there. You know I am the new NXT North American Champion and now that I think about it, I'm 2-0 here in NXT. Your boy, Dirty Dom is undefeated and with The Judgment Day and Mami by my side, looks like it's gonna stay that way. Mami let's go," Dominik said. [0:41 to 1:11]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Dominik Mysterio down the line.

