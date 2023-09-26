Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill is reportedly on her way to WWE, but she isn't the only former AEW competitor looking to land in the Stamford-based promotion. A new report has revealed that 'HollyHood' Haley J was recently pulled from a tryout with the company.

Haley J has been making her name on the independent scene since her debut in 2020. The three-time Ohio Valley Wrestling Women's Champion has also competed in AEW, with her last match for the Jacksonville-based promotion coming back in March of this year.

Haley was reportedly set to try out for WWE in Orlando last week, but Fightful Select has reported that she was pulled from the tryout due to an issue regarding medical paperwork. The young star was one of the prospects announced to be taking part, but it seems that she'll have to wait until the issue is sorted out.

Haley J is the daughter of six-time OVW Women's Champion Amazing Maria. Maria is one of her daughter's trainers and has also competed alongside her in tag team matches. Fightful noted that WWE is hopeful of getting 'HollyHood' Haley J in for a tryout in the future.

Are you a fan of Haley J? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!