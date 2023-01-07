Tony Khan reportedly interested in signing another released WWE Superstar

AEW is reportedly looking into the possibility of signing released WWE star EJ Nduka.

Nduka was a bodybuilder and college footballer before he signed with the sports entertainment giant in 2018. He then had his name changed to Ezra Judge. He was released in May 2021 along with a number of cuts made to the developmental roster. Since his release, he has worked the Mexican circuit as well as with Major League Wrestling, where he reigns as tag champ alongside Calvin Tankman.

His MLW contract is said to be up shortly under interest from WWE. However, he may be the subject of a bidding war if reports are to be believed. Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he has been brought up in conversations both on AEW and on the Japanese circuit.

"EJ Nduka, who has gotten rave reviews from management here, has his contract coming due imminently and there is interest in him from multiple promotions including WWE having expressed some interest in bringing him back....The name has come up in AEW as well as Japan," - Meltzer wrote.

Nduka never made it to NXT TV although management was said to be high on the star, he was even compared to The Rock when it came to his backstage attitude.

AEW and WWE have battled for signings recently

Nduka is just the latest star to come under the interest of both the top North American promotions. After Bandido made his debut against Chris Jericho, challenging for the ROH title last year, it was reported that he had interest from Triple H's regime as well as Tony Khan offering him a contract.

The Luchador eventually signed for Tony Khan's promotion, although recently the roles have reversed. Despite competing within AEW and ROH, Dragon Lee announced last month that he had signed with Triple H's promotion.

Other notable names have switched allegiances since Tony Khan founded the company, with the likes of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson departing Vince McMahon's regime in 2021. Going the other way, Cody Rhodes returned to at WrestleMania last year.

Where would you like to see EJ Nduka sign?

