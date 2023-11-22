Tony Khan to deal another blow to Triple H and WWE by signing 36-year-old star in 2024? Exploring the chances

WWE has become more aggressive with picking up the top free agents in the industry, which has resulted in some serious blows to AEW. But could Tony Khan snag a big name?

With Triple H's recent major victory in signing Jade Cargill, the Jacksonville-based promotion needs a big win over World Wrestling Entertainment as well. While he's made a few appearances in AEW, could the Stamford-based promotion end up snagging Kazuchika Okada instead?

According to a Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, Triple H has been interested in Kazuchika Okada for years, but his loyalty to New Japan prevented anything from happening. However, now that The Rainmaker is 36 and considering that he's close to Shinsuke Nakamura, a jump might just be a reality.

"We’ve heard some talk of late regarding Kazuchika Okada. Obviously they’ve had interest in him for years. But he’s always been loyal to New Japan. The pitch is that he’s now 36 and he’s close with [Shinsuke] Nakamura and Nakamura has worked years in WWE and it’s far easier on his body. The idea is that WWE is the one thing Okada has never done and he’s done everything he can do in New Japan." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

While this isn't a direct indication of whether or not Okada will end up in either promotion, it does paint a picture of his options. With Nakamura's constant teases as of late, it could be that The King of Strong Style has been calling out The Rainmaker all along.

According to reports, Kazuchika Okada won't be leaving for WWE or anywhere else anytime soon

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that The Rainmaker's NJPW deal ends in February, but he doesn't see the star jumping to the Stamford-based promotion.

"His deal's up in February. I doubt he's coming to WWE," Meltzer said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Only time will tell whether or not Okada even leaves Japan at this stage, but this is likely the last time The Rainmaker has a chance to make it big outside of his home country.

Which promotion should Okada jump ship to? Sound off in the comments section below.