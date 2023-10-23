Triple H and Adam Pearce to announce the big signing of WWE legend's son on RAW this week? Looking at the possibility  

With Crown Jewel right around the corner, could Triple H and Adam Pearce announce a huge signing of WWE Hall of Famer's son?

The star in question is Arn Anderson's son, Brock Anderson. The 26-year-old up-and-coming star quietly parted ways with All Elite Wrestling after the two parties failed to reach a new agreement.

On October 20, fans noticed that AEW officially removed Brock Anderson from their roster page amid his long absence from television. The internal belief is that the company has reportedly left the door open for him to return in the future.

Brock's AEW departure could be a blessing in disguise for him like it did for his former partner Brian Pillman Jr., who recently found NXT as his new home. The Stamford-based promotion might be the next potential landing spot for the second-generation superstar, where he can continue to carry his father's legacy.

WWE appears to be on a signing spree under the new umbrella of TKO. They recently signed Jade Cargill and have done a tremendous job in presenting her as a big deal on television so far.

While he might not be as popular as Jade Cargill, the company can still launch him in the best way possible. Having someone like Triple H and Adam Pearce introduce Brock Anderson to WWE Universe on RAW this week could do wonders for his career early on.

The son of legendary Arn Anderson could even do the unthinkable by dethroning Dominik Mysterio in an impromptu match for the NXT North American Championship. As strange as it may seem, WWE has a penchant for swerving its audience. Will this scenario come to fruition? Only time will tell.

Brock Anderson named WWE legend as his favorite wrestler

Arn Anderson might have been an inspiration for Brock Anderson, but he wasn't his son's favorite wrestler growing up.

Speaking on the ARN podcast, Brock named Shawn Michaels as someone he looked up to, and his WrestleMania 25 match against The Undertaker inspired him to become a wrestler:

"So my favorite growing up was The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels. He was my favorite, hands down, and he was part of the match that actually made me really want to become a wrestler. Him and 'Taker, that first one, WrestleMania 25."

Now that Brock Anderson is contractually free, he could get a chance to work under Shawn Michaels' supervision if WWE comes knocking on his door.

