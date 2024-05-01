India vs Japan in Uber Cup 2024: Preview, schedule, where to watch, and live streaming details

The Indian women's team faces a stern test in the first knockout stage of the Uber Cup 2024 on Thursday, May 2, when they face Japan in the quarterfinals.

Coming into this tournament sans their leading players such as PV Sindhu and Gayatri Gopichand, the Indian team finished second in Group A. They now face a Japanese team which isn't one of the favorites to win the tournament but is still a potent side.

The Indian team easily got past minnows Canada and Singapore in its group fixtures, but got blanked 5-0 by China. Japan had easy 5-0 wins over Uganda and Hong Kong but then earned the top spot in Group C with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Indonesia 3-2.

India vs China in Uber Cup 2024: Preview

Japan would be going into the quarterfinal against India without two-time World Champion Akane Yamaguchi. Without their best player, the Japanese will hope for a good effort from another former World Champion, Nozomi Okuhara.

The latter hasn't been in great form of late but will still be the favorite against Isharani Baruah. Okuhara has won both her matches so far in the tournament and would like to continue that run of form.

Aya Ohori, a middle-rung player, will face India's Ashmita Chaliha. This could be an interesting contest. The Indian shuttler registered an impressive win over Canada's Michelle Li. This match will be India's best chance of winning a match in this tie.

Rising star Tomoka Miyazaki will face Tanvi Sharma in the tie's last match. But it would be a big surprise if the result comes down to this contest.

The leading doubles pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida will face Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra. The Japanese pair will be heavy favorites.

Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi will be up against Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto in another contest where the Japanese will be the favorites.

The Indian team will be up against the odds in this tie, but they have an opportunity to stun everyone by pulling off an upset. Even winning one of the matches in the tie would be a respectable achievement.

India vs Japan in Uber Cup 2024: Schedule

Tie: India vs Japan

Venue: Gymnasium 2, Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre, Chengdu, China

Time: 7am IST, 9.30am Local time

Order of Play

Ashmita Chaliha vs Aya Ohori

Priya Konjengbam & Shruti Mishra vs Nami Matsuyama & Chiharu Shida

Isharani Baruah vs Nozomi Okuhara

Simran Singh & Ritika Thaker vs Rena Miyaura & Ayako Sakuramoto

Tanvi Sharma vs Tomoka Miyazaki

Where to watch and live streaming details

The Uber Cup quarterfinals between India and Japan will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. Sports18 1 HD will telecast the match, though not live, at 11.30pm IST.