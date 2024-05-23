Malaysia Masters Day 3 Results: PV Sindhu through to quarters, Ashmita Chaliha upsets World No. 10 

The third day of the Malaysia Masters saw India’s campaign come to an end in all events except the women's singles. The nation's shuttlers were all up against some heavyweights today (May 23), and while PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha were able to pull through, others stumbled despite putting up impressive performances.

Getting things going for India today were Sumeeth and Sikki Reddy as they took on jole favorites and first seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei. The Reddys started out on an explosive note taking a small lead, before eventually struggling to keep pace with their opponents. They lost the match 21-15, 21-9.

Up next was the women's doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thakar. The Indian duo lost to Malaysian second seeds Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.

Taking to court after this at the Malaysia Masters was Ashmita Chaliha and the youngster certainly gave Indians something to cheer on. She was up against American World No. 10 Beiwan Zhang, and put up a stunning performance to get past her.

Chaliha won the first game 21-19 after a close fight, only for Zhang to stage a comeback and force a decider. However, the third set was all Chaliha. The Indian looked nearly untouchable on court, outplaying her higher-ranked counterpart every chance she got. She eventually sealed the deal 21-12 in the third game.

Keeping this winning streak alive for India was PV Sindhu. While the former world champion had an easy opponent on paper in World No. 34 Sim Yu Jin, the Indian was forced the full distance before booking her berth in the quarterfinals 21-13, 12-21, 21-14.

Elsewhere at the Malaysia Masters, the Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand fell short to South Koreans Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chein Hui while up-and-comer Kiran George lost to Malaysia’s All-England Champion Lee Zee Jia in a men's single clash.

The men's doubles saw Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek lose to He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu.

Malaysia Masters 2024: Full results at the end of day three (Indians Only)

Here is how India fared in the round of 16 at the Malaysia Masters:

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei (Malaysia) beat Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy (India) 21-9, 21-15

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Pearly Tan/ Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia) beat Simran Singhi/Ritika Thakar (India) 21-17, 21-11

Sung Shuo Yun/Yu Chein Hui (South Korea) beat Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) 21-18, 20-22, 21-14

Women's Singles Round of 16

PV Sindhu (India) beat Sim Yu Jin (South Korea) 21-13, 12-21, 21-14

Ashmita Chaliha (India) beat Beiwan Zhang (America) 21-19, 16-21, 21-12

Men’s Singles Round of 16

Lee Zee Jia (Malaysia) beat Kiran George (India) 21-13, 21-18

Men's Doubles Round of 16

He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu (China) beat Krishna Prasad Garaga/Sai Pratheek (India) 21-11, 21-9