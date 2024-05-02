Uber Cup 2024: India crash out after 0-3 loss to Japan 

India crashed out of the Uber Cup after a 0-3 loss to Japan in the quarterfinals, ending their journey in Chengdu. The Indian shuttlers had a strong show in their round-robin matches against Canada and Singapore, winning both ties 4-1, before losing to China 0-5.

Going into the quarterfinals, India were very much the underdogs. The Japanese team boasted the likes of Aya Ohori and former world champion Nozomi Okuhara for their single campaign, while World No. 4 Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida spearheaded their doubles challenge.

Opening for India at the Uber Cup was Ashmita Chaliha as she took on World No. 11 Aya Ohori. The Indian had a slow start to the game, going down 10-21 in the first set without much of a fight.

However, Chaliha soon made a roaring comeback, forcing Ohori to a decider 22-20. Unfortunately, that momentum didn't last to long, and the Japanese trundled to a 21-15 victory in the final game, putting India at a 0-1 disadvantage.

From there, it was Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida’s turn to shine as they took on Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra. While the Indians did their best to put up a fight, there was not much they could do, being outplayed by the World No.4s 8-21, 9-21.

Next up on court at the Uber Cup was youngster Isharani Baruah as she took on Olympic bronze-medalist and former World Champion Nozomi Okuhara. The pressure was high on Baruah going into this match, with it being a do or die situation for India.

The game started off on an incredible pace, with Baruah managing to keep up with her much senior rival. At 8-8, the Indian managed to claim three consecutive points, heading into the interval with a small lead. Not too phased by the point difference, Okuhara was able to catch up soon enough, winning the first set 21-15.

The second game got off to a similar start, with Baruah keeping close to the Japanese in the scoreline. However, experience paid off, and Okuhara was eventually able to cliche seven straight points to leapfrog ahead, before sealing Japan's resounding victory 21-12.

Uber Cup 2024: India vs Japan full score

Women's Singles 1

Aya Ohori (Japan) beat Ashmita Chaliha (India) 21-10, 20-22, 21-15

Women's Doubles 1

Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (Japan) beat Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra (India) 21-8, 21-9

Women's Singles 2

Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) beat Isharani Baruah (India) 21-15, 21-12