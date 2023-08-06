Jennifer Lopez is receiving criticism for launching the alcohol company Delola, after going years without drinking. One of the main reasons for the criticism is her husband's alcoholism.

Followers pointed out that she had previously discussed not drinking and the advantages of sobriety to health. Lopez took to Instagram to upload a video where she was seen pushing her brand. The caption read:

"@DELOLA celebrates our first #NationalSpritzDay … why don’t we celebrate all week!? #DelolaLife #HappySummer"

Lopez, the ex-fiancée of Alex Rodriguez, is receiving harsh criticism for promoting alcohol, see the comments below:

Ben Affleck didn't seek alcoholism treatment until 2001 and went to rehab numerous times, staying there in 2017 and 2018. Two months after marking a year of sobriety, in October 2019, Affleck experienced a setback at a Halloween party. Affleck addressed the incident and his family's history of alcoholism and mental illness in a New York Times interview four months after it happened.

Jennifer Lopez & Delola

On July 4, Jennifer Lopez posted on Instagram about her quest to locate her cocktail brand Delola in a liquor store in Sag Harbour, New York. She provided viewers with a breakdown of her brand's selection.

She received criticism for her decision to enter the alcohol market after being outspoken about sobriety.

The handmade drinks are produced with natural botanicals, are gluten-free, and have fewer calories than standard cocktails. With the introduction of Delola, Jennifer Lopez joins a group of well-known individuals who appear to be interested in the alcoholic beverage industry.