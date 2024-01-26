Kearan Tongue-Gibbs represents a remarkable story of overcoming the odds. Despite being born without hands, the 14-year-old from Redditch, England is poised to represent his country on a national level.

Despite his unfortunate defect, the youngster has already shown a tremendous capability for cricketing. Despite lacking hands - a defunction that many would consider to be a disqualifying factor - Tongue-Gibbs is an incredible thrower.

"“I was trying to bowl fast but it kept slipping wide. It was frustrating. He suggested concentrating on spin instead and was kind enough to spend time giving me some advice." Kearan Gibbs on meeting Shane Warne" - Cricket World

By balancing the ball on his elbow, Kearan Tongue-Gibbs can project a fierce throw. Against all odds, the inspiring young fellow has been identified as a strong bowler and currently represents Astwood Bank Cricket Club in his hometown.

Despite the disability, Kearan has overcome immense challenges. His mother, Carrie, thinks the world of her son's resilience and determination. The 32-year-old told the Daily Mail in the UK:

"'He is very passionate about it. He is driven and that is all you need in life to succeed. He has just got better and better"

Before too long, Tongue-Gibbs was spotted by the Baseball Association of England and Wales. As bowling in cricket has a lot in common with baseball's pitching motion, scouts in the UK began to think that Kearan could try his hand at America's Pastime.

After having been discovered, Gibbs was sent to Egbaston Training Club in Birmingham to train alongside other disabled baseball players. According to the budding star, English stars Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott inspired him to try and represent his country on a national level. According to Kearan Tongue-Gibbs:

"Oпe day, I waпt to be iп the Eпglaпd пatioпal team. I waпt to be like Bell aпd Trott playiпg for the couпtry. I will try aпd пot let aпy difficulties stop me, eveп thoυgh maпy people say it is uпrealistic.”

Kearan Tongue-Gibbs is an inspiration to disabled baseball players everywhere

While he may never make it to the MLB level, Tongue-Gibbs' story is one of overcoming all of the odds to make something of oneself.

Still very early on in his life and career, the Redditch native has plenty of time to hone his skill. Having already pulled off the unimaginable, there is no telling where he might go next.

