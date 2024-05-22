Astros vs Angels Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups, Head-to-Head and More | Game 3, May 22

The Houston Astros have bounced back in the series after a heroic 6-5 win against the LA Angels in the Game 2 on Tuesday. Young slugger Kyle Tucker's impressive performance was key to the Astros' comeback. Both teams now have the chance to win the series as they face each other in the final game on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are third on the AL West with a 22-27 record, while the Angles are the bottom-most team in the division with a 19-30 record. Ron Washington and Joe Espada will hope that their respective teams play their A-game to win the series.

Astros vs Angels Head-to-Head

The game will be broadcast live on the Space City Home Network from 2:10 pm EDT on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. Fans can also tune in to online streaming on FUBO TV.

The Astros and the Angels have had a historic AL-West rivalry and have crossed paths in 202 games, including the last two games of this series. The Astros have had an upper hand with an win-loss record of 122-80.

Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchups

Hunter Brown is going to start on the mound for the Astros. The pitcher has made eight starts this season, going 1-4. He has an ERA of 7.71 and a WHIP of 1.93 and has 41 strikeouts.

For the Angels, Tyler Anderson is going to start on the mound. He has made nine starts with a 4-4 record this season with an ERA of 2.72 and WHIP of 1.07 and also has 40 strikeouts.

Astros vs Angels Prediction

The Astros have had a rollercoaster ride this season. Although they have had a rough start, Espada's men have shown sparks recently, winning 10 of their last 13 games. Kyle Tucker's performance on Tuesday was a real morale boost.

Meanwhile, Washington will hope that his team replicates their performance from Monday and return to winning ways. However, following Tuesday's win, the Astros will have the upper hand.

