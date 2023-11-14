Baseball star meets rock royalty as former World Series champ Johnny Damon and rapper Kid Rock unite in a snapshot

Former MLB outfielder Johnny Damon posted a photo of himself with well-known American rapper, musician, and composer Kid Rock on social media.

Always great seeing ya 🇺🇸🤙🏼 - johnnydamon

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his Major League Baseball career, Damon played for the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Indians, and Kansas City Royals. He also participated in the 2013 World Baseball Classic qualifications as a member of the Thailand national baseball.

Thank you Veterans 🇺🇸 Honoring those who served our Armed Forces is something near and dear to me. Happy Veterans Day to all! - johnnydamon

Kid Rock transitioned from rap rock to country rock as an artist. He has supervised the production of all but two of his albums and once claimed of being able to play every instrument in his backup band.

Watch on FoxNation.com - kidrock

The post-MLB journey of Johnny Damon, the two-time World Series champion

In nearly two decades in Major League Baseball, Johnny Damon was a highly regarded outfielder and the winner of two World Series. After retiring from the major leagues in 2012, he has been traveling the country with his family and participating in promotional events as a former player for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

The Savannah Bananas are just another legendary squad that Damon is adding to his career. The 49-year-old made his debut in a Daytona Beach, Florida, exhibition game while wearing an amateur baseball uniform.

With a broad smile and his trademark long hair, he strolled up to the plate and into his batting position. The ball was thrown by the pitcher, who whiffed it straight past the batter.

Expand Tweet

Johnny Damon makes hid debut for the Bananas in Daytona Beach last night - The SavBananas

On the subsequent pitch, Damon made contact for a dribbler heading for third base. At first, he was kicked out, but he was allowed to retain the ball.