On Sunday, Brandon Crawford made his pitching debut for the San Francisco Giants. Jalynne Crawford, the three-time All-Star's wife, described the encounter as a "dream come true" and claimed that her husband had been "begging to pitch."

Jalynne Crawford wrote on Twitter:

"His dreams in the BIG LEAGUES just came true!!! He has been begging to pitch!!!!"

In the final innings of the Giants' 13-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs, it soon became apparent that this was no ordinary instance of a position player throwing in relief at the end of a rout. After the game, Crawford was overjoyed and used the occasion to make fun of the Giants pitching staff by asserting that he had shown how easy their job was.

For Crawford, who grew up a Giants fan in Northern California before making a name for himself and helping his hometown team win two World Series championships, it's simply the most recent fantasy realized in a fairy tale career.

Brandon Crawford's memorable pitching debut

One of the accomplishments that Brandon Crawford most cherished was that before that final inning, he had played his entire MLB career as a shortstop. However, something meant even more to Crawford in that inning.

Crawford is no longer part of the exclusive club of players who spent their entire careers at shortstop after making his eagerly anticipated pitching debut on Sunday. The exclusive club has players like Derek Jeter, Luis Aparicio, and Ozzie Smith.

Crawford was the first to acknowledge that pitching in a major league game has long been his goal. The 36-year-old has one of the most decorated careers in recent Giants history, including two World Series championships, three All-Star games and four Gold Gloves.

