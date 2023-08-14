The Cavinder Twins, Haley, and Hanna, are athletes at the University of Miami. After spending most of their undergraduate years at Fresno State, they transferred this season, and earlier this year, they were embroiled in a scandal.

Cavinder twins are among the most well-known women's college basketball players because of their social media activity and talent. For the first post, the Cavinders teamed up with former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in a commercial to represent Caktus, an artificial intelligence service, in March 2023.

The basketball players for the Miami Hurricanes signed a new name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with a contentious business that got a rival into trouble. However, despite controversies, they will first pitch at the Miami game on Monday. Hence, fans are unhappy with this decision.

The crowd's clamor increases as the Twins prepare to throw the opening pitch at a Miami game. Some of the reactions are mentioned below.

Who are the Cavinder Twins?

Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder spent their first three collegiate seasons at Fresno State, and last year, they transferred to Miami. Earlier this year, they caught up in the scandal as they violated a regulation by contacting John Ruiz, a Miami booster.

The NCAA has let players begin signing NIL contracts after years of controversy over whether collegiate athletes should receive compensation. The Cavinders, with an expected earnings potential of $790,000 each, picked a school with businessman John Ruiz as one of its most prominent supporters. Shortly after committing, they signed a contract with his business and announced it on social media. The regulatory body decided to look into it, and after a period, it revealed that Miami had been penalized for breaking the regulations when looking into the twins' NIL arrangement.

According to an ESPN story, the university is not the only one receiving punishment for this NIL infraction. Katie Meier, the head coach of Miami, received a three-game suspension for her participation in the incident earlier this year.

The NCAA stated that Meier had communicated with Ruiz and assisted in arranging a meeting between him and the Cavinder twins throughout the investigation.