3 players the Dodgers could still target despite signing Teoscar Hernandez, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani & more

For many, the incredibly exciting offseason of the Los Angeles Dodgers has them as one of the favorites to win the 2024 World Series. The additions of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez made them the talk of the MLB this offseason.

That being said, as star-studded as the Los Angeles Dodgers roster is, there are still some holes in their depth chart that may need addressing if they hope to secure their second World Series title in the last five years. The outfit still has some question marks at closer, shortstop, and starting pitching positions that they will need to address.

Here's a closer look at three players the Los Angeles Dodgers can still add this offseason

#1 - Aroldis Chapman

Although Aroldis Chapman's best days may be behind him, he proved last season that he still has some juice left in his arm. The hard-throwing relief pitcher helped the Texas Rangers win the first World Series title in franchise history, which was the second of his career. He could be an interesting bullpen addition for the Dodgers, who enter the new season without a locked-in closer.

"Los Ángeles Dodgers necesitan un cerrador del nivel de Aroldis Chapman" - @Ezrry333

#2 - Amed Rosario

The 28-year-old infielder was acquired by the Los Angeles last season from the Cleveland Guardians. While he was solid in 48 games with the club following his move, if he can return to the player he was earlier in his career, he could be an excellent pickup to help bolster their infield.

It is worth noting that Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said that the club expects to have Gavin Lux back in the fold by the beginning of next season. Even if he misses some time at the beginning of the year, he could return sooner rather than later.

#3 - Clayton Kershaw

It seems only fitting that the Los Angeles Dodgers bring back one of their franchise icons. Although he is expected to miss the first few months of the year, he could be an important mid-season addition to the club, which is not expected to see Shohei Ohtani pitch at all next year.

"I’m so disappointed that this fanbase doesn’t respect Kershaw enough to not want him back wholeheartedly. He deserves to be a part of this special team." - @doyersporfavor

Clayton Kershaw could provide the team with quality innings in the back half of the season, as well as in the postseason (memes aside).

