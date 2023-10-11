The Astros won their 10th consecutive ALDS starting series taking a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series. Houston's top player, Yordan Lvarez, hit two home runs and knocked in three runs to assist his team to win.

Yordan Alvarez's 7th career #postseason homer pads the @Astros lead. - MLB

Yordan Alvarez's wife Monica Alvarez has been a tremendous source of support for him and recently shared a beautiful picture of herself along with their kids of the game on social media.

Alds game 1 🧡 - _monicaalveraz_

Social media users praised Alvarez for his effort and urged Monica to bring her kids to the Astros game as they definately bring luck for Yordan and the game.

One commented :

"Keep those good luck charms up past their bedtime"

Other supported mentioned :

"Astros won thanks to our guy!"

"Great game!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏🙌🙌cheering for Astros to win it all"

Yordan Alvarez's rewards and recognitions

Alvarez debuted with the Astros in the MLB in 2019. Lvarez played with Las Tunas for two seasons in the Cuban National Series before to beginning his career in America. He achieved the greatest slugging percentage (.655) ever recorded by a qualifying rookie in 2019, earning him the title of American League (AL) Rookie of the Year.

🏆🧡 - yordan4342

Alvarez gained notoriety for his slugging percentages and ability to hit in crunch time. He was named the MVP of the ALCS in 2021, and in 2022 he blasted the first walk-off home run ever by a team down by more than one run in playoff history. In the 2022 World Series, he also hit the game-winning home run to win his first championship.

Alvarez made a franchise milestone in 2023 by hitting his 100th career home run in just 372 games, ranking seventh in all of major league history. He was also selected for the second consecutive year to the American League All-Star team.