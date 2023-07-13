Meghan King has once again attracted controversy to her life by passing comments on Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas. Teresa Giudice is an American television personality, while her husband, Luis Ruelas, is a businessman.

Andy, the host, questioned Meghan on Watch What Happens Live about her Real Housewives of New Jersey viewing history and whether Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, whom Teresa wed in 2022, is in the "Brooks realm." In her response, Meghan King referred to Ruelas as "a terrible dude."

Fans slammed Meghan for her comments and questioned her partner selections and her track record with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

Some of the fan's reactions are mentioned below.

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King's Relationship

Jim Edmonds, a former MLB player, first met Meghan King, a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, in 2013. Finally, in 2014, they were married in a grandiose ceremony in St. Louis, Missouri.

Together, the couple gave birth to three children: a daughter named Aspen King Edmonds in 2016 and identical twin boys called Hayes and Hart Edmonds in 2018. However, their marriage had several difficulties, such as rumors of infidelity and arguments.

After five years of marriage, Jim and Meghan separated in June 2019. The two exchanged public accusations and denials about their relationship and parenting after their divorce. In November 2019, the divorce proceedings concluded.

Jim Edmonds and Meghan have continued their lives since their divorce. In October 2021, King got married to attorney Cuffe Biden Owens. But after only a few months of marriage, they decided to part ways.

