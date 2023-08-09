The Houston Astros won the World Series last year over the National League's Philadelphia Phillies, whose fans included first lady Jill Biden. While welcoming the Astros to the White House on August 7, President Joe Biden laughed about people thinking he was past his prime, comparing himself to Astro's manager Dusty Baker.

The squad awarded Biden, the 46th president, with an honorary jersey bearing the number 46. The MLB trophy was displayed in the East Room during the event, where the team also posed for photos.

The Astros' White House encounter with President Joe Biden has sparked accusations of dishonesty on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

The Houston Astros' 2017 White House visit

Along with 28 members of the 2017 Astros, owner Jim Crane, team president Reid Ryan, general manager Jeff Luhnow, and manager A.J. Hinch went to the White House.

They met Donald Trump, the then-President of the USA. Due to family commitments, All-Star closer Ken Giles and shortstop Carlos Correa could not attend.

In addition to praising Jose Altuve, who won the 2017 American League MVP award, Donald Trump singled out Charlie Morton, Brad Peacock, and Dallas Keuchel for excellent pitching.

Houston Astros' Visit to the White House

The Houston Astros marched into the room one by one before Trump entered to "Hail to the Chief," with Luhnow behind with the World Series trophy.

Mattress McIngvale, a Houston merchant who opened his store to hurricane victims immediately after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, was also recognized by Trump.