Atlanta Braves fans have a new reason to celebrate as their star outfielder, Ronald Acuna Jr., has taken a significant step in his personal life. Reports have emerged that Acuna has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Maria Laborde, in an intimate ceremony. This development comes after years of a strong relationship between the baseball phenom and the former 2015 Miss Teen Carabobo.

The couple’s romantic journey is marked by more than just their recent nuptials. Their story includes the birth of their first chlid, Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde, in September 2020. And the family expanded even further with the arrival of a new sibling in late 2022.

Acuna’s proposal to Laborde earlier this year added a touching chapter to their story. In a heartwarming video, a visibly nervous Acuna got down on one knee during a family dinner, presenting a ring to his then-girlfriend. The moment was captured on social media, allowing fans a glimpse into this personal milestone.

How has Ronald Acuna Jr. performed during the 2023 season?

Beyond his personal life, Ronald Acuna has been making waves in the baseball world. He is currently leading MLB in various statistical categories and is one of the top contenders for the National League MVP award. With his exceptional performance on the field and his joyous moments off of it, Acuna continues to capture the hearts of both baseball enthusiasts and those who follow his personal journey.

As the Atlanta Braves continue their quest for victory on the diamond, fans can join in the celebration of Acuna and Laborde’s new chapter together.