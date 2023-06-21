MLB legend Jose Canseco and former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez never had a good relationship. Canseco once accused A-Rod of having an illicit affair with his ex-wife Jessica. When she denied the affair, Canseco called her a "liar."

Canseco labeled Rodriguez as a despicable person over his ex-wife's affair denial with the ex-shortstop. In a series of tweets in 2019, Canseco wrote:

"You lied to defend that piece of s**t Jessica."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Jessica you're calling me a liar you just forced me to defend myself and tell the truth here comes the biggest story ever about Alex Rodriguez and yourself the truth hurts do not turn away or hide from a polygraph Jessica you're calling me a liar you just forced me to defend myself and tell the truth here comes the biggest story ever about Alex Rodriguez and yourself the truth hurts do not turn away or hide from a polygraph

"Jessica you're calling me a liar you just forced me to defend myself and tell the truth here comes the biggest story ever about Alex Rodriguez and yourself the truth hurts do not turn away or hide from a polygraph"

Canseco also showed sympathy for Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. The duo then got engaged.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Jennifer Lopez I hear you're a very good person I am sorry you are caught up in the middle of this but the truth has to be told Jennifer Lopez I hear you're a very good person I am sorry you are caught up in the middle of this but the truth has to be told

"Jennifer Lopez I hear you're a very good person I am sorry you are caught up in the middle of this but the truth has to be told"

In his 2008 book Vindicated, Jose accused Rodriguez of having an affair with his then-wife. On Tuesday, Jessica Canseco stated that she and Rodriguez are simply friends, refuting the most recent allegations:

jessicacanseco @jessicacanseco 🤦‍♀️ Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends🤦‍♀️ Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends😂🤦‍♀️

Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends

Jose Canseco was retaliated against by J.L.o for disparaging her relationship with Alex Rodriguez

Pop queen Jennifer Lopez retaliated against Jose Canseco in April 2019 after he disparaged her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. It took place during a radio interview on The Breakfast Club.

“It doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not going to let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.”

Jose Canseco won two World Series with the Oakland A's (1989) and the New York Yankees (2000).

Poll : 0 votes