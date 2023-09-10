Brandon Crawford had a two-hit night against the San Diego Padres after being recalled on Friday following his third stay on the injured list this year. After that, they went 0-2 in Sunday's defeat at the plate.

The veteran shortstop is in the final year of a two-year, $32 million contract he signed with the Giants before the 2022 season. However, his hitting average has dropped to .198.

After a successful 2021 year in which San Francisco won 107 games, a franchise record, thanks mainly to his career-high 24 home runs, Crawford signed his current contract. Upon his return, his wife, Jalynne Crawford, took to Instagram to upload an appreciation post for him.

Jalynne later received a love message on Instagram from Kelly Nash in honor of her husband's upcoming MLB comeback. Nash hosts MLB Network's Quick Pitch and Rundown.

She wrote, "Blessing, you're so supportive."

The 36-year-old has previously stated his desire to hang up his Giants uniform. The timing of that day, though, is still not confirmed; he said on Sunday that he will finally decide with his family.

Brandon Crawford's MLB stats

Brandon plays as a shortstop for the San Francisco Giants of MLB. In collegiate baseball, Crawford represented the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The Giants picked him in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He debuted in the MLB in 2011. Brandon was the first shortstop to smash a grand slam in an MLB postseason game and the sixth player in MLB history to do so in his debut game. He has won the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award twice (in 2012 and 2016), three All-Star selections (in 2015, 2018, and 2021), four Gold Glove Awards, two Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and the Silver Slugger Award for shortstop in 2015.

Brandon Crawford finished the 2022 season ranking second among all active players in shortstop games played, having played the most shortstop games in Giants franchise history.