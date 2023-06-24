Chris Taylor, the MLB player and his wife Mary Taylor made the pregnancy announcement over the Father's Day weekend on Instagram. However, the couple admitted during Thursday night's Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation 2023 Blue Diamond Gala that they have been aware of the news since March.

Mary revealed that the gender revealation was done by their dogs. They had arranged for a cake and then dogs ate the cake. It took a while to reach the middle part and then they saw the blue colour.

Mary exclusively shared with The Messenger, "We found out we were having a baby during spring training. Then we found out it was a boy."

Chris may be regarded by Dodgers fans as a premier utility player who can play both shortstop and the outfield, but his wife has no doubt that he will make a fantastic team member off the pitch. Chris, who co-manages the CT3 Foundation with his wife, thinks Mary would be a fantastic mother. And these expectant parents just hope their son finds something he's passionate about before recruiters begin scouting baby Taylor on the baseball diamond.

Relationship of Chris Taylor and Mary Keller

Following the Dodgers' first World Series victory since 1988, Taylor and Keller both shared images of themselves with one another. Aside from having family links, it is not surprising that the couple has vacationed in Hawaii several times. In Hawaii, where Mary Keller was born, Taylor proposed to her, and she shared news of the engagement as well as pictures. Chris Taylor and Keller have been dating at least since 2020.

Following his first All-Star season of his career, Taylor re-signed with the Dodgers for a four-year, $60 million deal with a team option that could raise the total to $73 million. Chris Taylor's contract also contains a number of bonuses. He apparently put staying with the Dodgers ahead of possibly joining another team on a more advantageous contract. This would support Taylor's admiration for the group, which he expressed when they were eliminated from the National League Championship Series.

