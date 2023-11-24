LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne breaks down social media stardom in exclusive Sports Illustrated interview

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne never ceases to amaze. That's a general statement of awe reverberating in her fans' minds as she keeps on delivering into her celebrity status, even while managing her gymnastics career.

The latest interview saw Dunne speaking with Sports Illustrated, where she shared her take on social media stardom.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Livvy Dunne reveals her most viral Instagram and TikTok posts, and we can totally see why!" - si_swimsuit

The heartthrob started the interview by sharing her most viral post on Instagram, which shows her en route to mount the beam during training at the Tigers' facility. Next, she talks about her most viral TikTok video, which shows her tournament routine on high bars and has amassed a whopping 33.57 million views worldwide.

She has gained a wide amount of respect for her gymnastics skills and added that it gave her joy to share her journey in the sport with all her fans and friends.

Expand Tweet

Olivia Dunne has almost 14 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined. She is the most famous NCAA athlete who took the internet by storm by posting her training routines, which later transcended into modeling and fashion.

She is currently dating Paul Skenes, who was drafted by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft.

Olivia Dunne is quickly becoming a role model

Olivia Dunne expressed her desire to serve as an inspiration for young girls on TikTok last year. She said she was only following the crowd and wanted to set an example for others. She also told the New York Post that she doesn't feel under pressure because using social media has always been her passion.

On Instagram, well-known gymnasts like McKayla Maroney and Nastia Liukin have already followed the star gymnast. Changes in the NCAA rules have had an impact on Livvy's earnings.

Expand Tweet

Earlier, the NCAA rules did not allow student-athletes to earn money via their fame or sporting skills. But all that changed recently, which allowed Dunne to earn a seven-figure paycheck last year, making her the highest-paid student-athlete in the NCAA.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.