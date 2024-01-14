LSU sensation Olivia Dunne scores 9.850 on floor in Utah as impressive start to season continues

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne impressed fans again on Saturday in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet in West Valley City, Utah. With a 9.850 score on the floor exercise, Dunne saw a tiny decrease in her score from the previous week although fifth-ranked LSU finished second in the meet.

Dunne recorded a 9.875 on the floor during LSU's season-opening win on Jan. 5 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Top-ranked Oklahoma posted a team score of 197.900 to win the four-team meet on Saturday. No. 5 LSU followed with 197.150, while No. 12 UCLA was third with 197.100 and No. 5 Utah fourth with 196.975.

Olivia Dunne competed second on floor for LSU, posting a 9.850, as the Tigers scored 49.525 in the discipline. KJ Johnson (9.925), Aleah Finnegan (9.975), Haleigh Bryant (9.900) and anchor Kiya Johnson (9.875) provided LSU's scoring. Finnegan, an All-American on floor last season, won the event as an individual.

Dunne was one of the six Tigers on the beam discipline on Friday, but she did not participate despite being spotted practicing the routine on social media earlier this week.

After a group of adolescent males attempted to crowd her at the team's match at Utah last year, LSU recruited additional protection for upcoming meets. Unruly fans were not an issue on Saturday.

Olivia Dunne asked the Red Rocks fans to be civil last season

During last season's meet at the Utah Red Rocks, a group of young men holding posters and a full-sized cutout of Olivia Dunne screamed and chanted, disrupting the routines of other athletes.

Although Dunne, a TikTok influencer with 6.7 million followers and the highest-earning woman in college athletics, was not in LSU's lineup because of an injury, the group continued to chant, "We want Livvy! Give us Livvy!"

On game day, the police stationed in front to assist the athletes in avoiding the boisterous audience forced the Tigers to relocate their team bus.

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," Olivia Dunne posted after that meet.

On Saturday, Dunne took selfies with fans and signed autographs, with no signs of boisterous behavior, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

“I’ve never been in a position where I felt unsafe,” Dunne told the newspaper on Saturday. “It’s better safe than sorry, though. That’s why we bring security with us now. But me and my team, we just love going to different arenas and experiencing different fan bases and competing in different atmospheres and environments.”

