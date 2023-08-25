Meghan King recently took to Instagram to share a picture in an orange jumpsuit. King's former husband was Jim Edmonds, who played in the MLB.

The recent picture in the orange jumpsuit looked like a prison attire. King's choice of clothes drew criticism from fans, who compared it to jail garb.

Fans had some hilarious reactions after seeing Meghan's dressing style. Some of the responses can be seen below:

Meghan King and ex-husband Jim Edmonds' relationship

Jim Edmonds, a former MLB player, and Meghan King first met in 2013. They married in a lavish ceremony in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2014. She was the stepmother to Jim's four children and split her time between Newport Beach and St. Louis.

In November 2016, the couple underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to have their first child. Aspen Edmonds, a daughter, was born to the couple in 2016, and Hayes and Hart Edmonds, identical twin boys, were born in 2018. However, their marriage had several issues, such as disputes and rumors of infidelity.

The pair filed for divorce in 2019, after five years of marriage and a public adultery scandal. Their twin boys and daughter became the subject of a custody dispute.

Jim and Meghan separated after five years of marriage. After their divorce, the two denied charges against their relationship and parenting style. The divorce was finally finalized in 2021.

Following their divorce, Jim Edmonds and King have moved on with their lives. King married Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021. But barely a few weeks into their marriage, they decided to file for divorce.