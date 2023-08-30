Meghan King appeared from 2015 to 2017 as a cast member on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Meghan and Jim Edmonds, a former couple on the show, were married in 2014. Edmonds, a former MLB star, had previously been married twice. He and his first wife, LeAnn Horton, had two daughters, Hayley and Lauren.

Before their marriage ended in 2019, Meghan King and Jim Edmonds were the subjects of Bravo cameras, adultery allegations, and a lot of public discussion.

Recently, Meghan talked openly about switching her attention to sincere self-care. She captioned a post on Instagram:

"My passion project, @gaiahavenexperience, has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done. I’ve lived a lot of life in my 38 years and processing everything can be challenging amongst the constant din of everyday life.

"Carving out time for self-love doesn’t just mean getting a massage, it means being brutally honest with yourself and letting the emotions flow. To do this within a community is one of the hardest emotional challenges I’ve ever confronted but also the most validating - we hold each other accountable by being mirrors for one another. You can’t hide from yourself here.

"I give up thanks to Spirit/God/Gaia/Universe for this safe space. Today I challenge you to do a mini “Mirror Exercise” (woof the dreaded honestly this forces!). Look into your eyeballs into the mirror and tell yourself you love yourself. And mean it. And say it again. Now you’ve had an intro into Gaia Haven, I’ll see you next time, beloved. ♥️"

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King's relationship

When Edmonds was a professional MLB player for the St. Louis Cardinals, Meghan King worked in medical sales. Jim proposed to Meghan in 2014. On October 24, 2014, the day of their wedding, their episode of "Say Yes to the Dress" aired on television.

Throughout King's time on RHOC, their marriage played out on camera, showing the highs and lows of their relationship throughout three seasons.

IVF procedures, the delight of welcoming a girl, and the later surprise of twin sons in 2018 were all part of the experience.

The couple got a divorce in May 2021, though there were still unresolved legal issues. In June 2022, King allegedly requested a temporary restraining order against Edmonds, but she later withdrew her request. Later, she obtained a consent judgment in their divorce proceeding.