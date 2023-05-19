It was not even two seasons ago that the 52-win Baltimore Orioles finished dead last in the American League. Things were so bad that pundits were claiming it might be a decade before the team would even make the postseason.

Now, in 2023, the Orioles' exciting young core has helped the team amasse a 28-16 record, placing them just 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who are the best team in the MLB at the moment.

The incredible rally from the team has led many to start taking serious notice of the Baltimore Orioles. Some are even considering them as a near-future World Series contender.

In a recent appearance on the Flippin Bats podcast, well-known MLB analyst Ben Verlander made a very bold prediction regarding the team. The brother of New York Mets ace Justin Verlander claimed that the Baltimore Orioles will win the World Series in the next three years.

"The Orioles will win the World Series in the next three years. They are on the cusp of dynasty."

Ben Verlander's projections were very spicy indeed, considering the Orioles have not even made the postseason since 2016, and have not topped off the AL East since 2014.

Verlander compared the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros in the mid 2010s. At the time, the Astros regularly placed last in the league with prospects such as Alex Bregman, George Springer, and Jose Altuve.

Verlander cited the fact that the Orioles have an unreal prospect base, laying claim to some of the most sought-after prospects in the entire game of baseball. Verlander referenced 2022 Rookie of the Year runner up Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson.

Baltimore Orioles are due for a championship

Whether or not Verlander's predictions regarding the Orioles will turn out to be valid remains to be seen. However, nobody can disagree that the city of Baltimore is due for a World Series parade.

It has been 40 years since the team last won the World Series, and counting. If the young studs on the team can find a way to get it done and win the 2026 World Series the way that Verlander expects, they will be immortalized in Baltimore, and MLB history.

